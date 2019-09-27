Short Interest in PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Drops By 62.8%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,219. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 492.45% and a negative return on equity of 546.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

