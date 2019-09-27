Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Expands By 30.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 16.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 790,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.