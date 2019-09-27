Short Interest in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Declines By 29.6%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 232,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

PDLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

PDLB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 3,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.44. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 183,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 34,862 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

