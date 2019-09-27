Short Interest in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Decreases By 42.8%

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley raised PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get PC Tel alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Tel by 79.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PC Tel by 28.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,026 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in PC Tel during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PC Tel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,363 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in PC Tel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 385,535 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.79. 310,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,765. The stock has a market cap of $138.68 million, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.