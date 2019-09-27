Short Interest in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Decreases By 31.7%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $1.00 price target on shares of NantHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,113.15% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NantHealth worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.