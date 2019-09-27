Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Rises By 18.6%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 86,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

