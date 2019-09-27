Short Interest in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Drops By 18.4%

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.77. 2,418,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,452. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

