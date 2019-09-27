Short Interest in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Declines By 50.7%

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,376. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 18.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 5,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski acquired 1,750 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $277,833. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on LEVL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
About Level One Bancorp
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
