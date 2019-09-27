Short Interest in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Declines By 50.7%

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,376. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 18.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 5,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski acquired 1,750 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $277,833. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

