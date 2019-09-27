Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 26.3%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,257.14%.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
