Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Decreases By 45.1%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 172,400 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Fuwei Films stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,591. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.