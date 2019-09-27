Short Interest in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Drops By 47.5%

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

First Choice Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $153,140.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $152,146.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 671,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,324,716.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,186 shares of company stock worth $620,046. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

