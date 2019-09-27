Short Interest in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Decreases By 27.5%

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FII. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,811,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,240,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 511,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300,902 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter worth $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

FII traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 463,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,843. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

