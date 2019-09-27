Short Interest in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declines By 30.3%

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CAO Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $205,078.12. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,126,267 shares of company stock worth $213,383,091 over the last ninety days. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Dell by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,660. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Dell has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

