Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Decreases By 94.1%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.44. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.15.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 20.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 979,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 166,070 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 34.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

