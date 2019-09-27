Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price (up previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,054.17 ($13.77).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 926 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 831.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 796.92. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

