Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 815 ($10.65).

SHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 909 ($11.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

Shares of LON:SHB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 907 ($11.85). The stock had a trading volume of 156,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.85. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 822.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 840.66.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

