Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 815 ($10.65).
SHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 909 ($11.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).
Shares of LON:SHB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 907 ($11.85). The stock had a trading volume of 156,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.85. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 822.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 840.66.
About Shaftesbury
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.