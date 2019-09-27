Sessia (KICKS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,554.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $804,340.00 and $10,554.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,820,841 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

