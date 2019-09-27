Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.93

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and traded as low as $32.00. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 11 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

