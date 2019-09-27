Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective raised by Argus from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.44.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,327. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $145.08.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,573,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.