Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.33 on September 30th

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3313 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 16,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,050. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.