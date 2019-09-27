Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.33 on September 30th

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3313 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 16,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,050. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

