Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.49 (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4855 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 589,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,037. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

