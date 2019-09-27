Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 81,847 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

