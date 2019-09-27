Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2049 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

FNDB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

