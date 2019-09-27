Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1378 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

