Scholtz & Company LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,084. The company has a market capitalization of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

