Scholtz & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 target price (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $19.72 on Friday, hitting $1,222.57. 433,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,172.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

