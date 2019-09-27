Scholtz & Company LLC Increases Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. GrubHub comprises 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,653.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,617 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

