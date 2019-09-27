Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.06 ($90.77).

EPA SU opened at €78.66 ($91.47) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €75.80.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

