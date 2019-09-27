Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $44.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.58.

SLB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. 4,056,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,977,047. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Schlumberger by 378.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 131,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

