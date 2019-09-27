Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 122,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.48. 285,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,977,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

