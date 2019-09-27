Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to Buy

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,164. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 27.80%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

