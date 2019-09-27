Salient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,357,675 Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,357,675 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,197,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SemGroup by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after purchasing an additional 475,190 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SemGroup by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,219,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 365,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SemGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,112,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SemGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SEMG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SemGroup from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SemGroup stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 655,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.47. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.