Salient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 282,506 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 282,506 shares during the quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 125,036 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 1,135,798 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 29,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,623. Tellurian Inc has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.