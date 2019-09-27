Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.09

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.09 and last traded at $96.83, with a volume of 66984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,482,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,267 shares of company stock worth $2,059,641. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 6.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

