Safe Exchange Coin Achieves Market Cap of $9.48 Million (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00684641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

