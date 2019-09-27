Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. 78,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.92. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

