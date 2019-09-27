Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.68

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 180000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million and a P/E ratio of -18.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

