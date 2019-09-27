Rupaya 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $28,009.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,059.88 or 2.24640264 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023127 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rupaya

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

