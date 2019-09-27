RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.49. RPC shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 2,310,383 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on RES. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 221.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

