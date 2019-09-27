Roth Capital Trims Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Target Price to $6.00

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Reebonz in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
RBZ opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86. Reebonz has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $83.52.
About Reebonz
Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.
