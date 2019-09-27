Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Update

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Riverview Financial news, CEO Brett D. Fulk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Fulk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,751 shares of company stock worth $162,000 over the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVE. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial stock remained flat at $$11.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Riverview Financial has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

