Rite Aid Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,698 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the average volume of 690 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 3,187,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

