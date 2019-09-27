Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $51.42 on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 271,226 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 261,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,163,000 after purchasing an additional 129,673 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

