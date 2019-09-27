Richland Resources (LON:RLD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Richland Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 3,974,739 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $398,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Richland Resources Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and sale of colored gemstones. The company primarily focuses on mining Capricorn sapphires. It holds interest in Capricorn Sapphire project that comprise various tenements covering an area of approximately 494 hectares located in Queensland, Australia.

