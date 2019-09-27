Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Down 70.2% in September

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $61,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 287.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $332,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

