Reviewing Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:HDB)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.45 $2.79 billion N/A N/A HDFC Bank $16.56 billion 6.39 $3.18 billion $3.32 17.55

HDFC Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HDFC Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

HDFC Bank has a consensus target price of $128.63, indicating a potential upside of 120.82%. Given HDFC Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.89% 6.04% 0.40% HDFC Bank 17.98% 13.23% 1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.