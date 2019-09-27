Reven Housing Reit Inc (NASDAQ:RVEN) Short Interest Update

Reven Housing Reit Inc (NASDAQ:RVEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:RVEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742. Reven Housing Reit has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

About Reven Housing Reit

Reven Housing REIT, Inc, (NASDAQ:RVEN) engages in the acquisition and ownership of portfolios of occupied single family rental properties in the United States. RVEN currently owns and operates SFR's in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas and intends to expand throughout the United States.

