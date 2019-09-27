Reven Housing Reit Inc (NASDAQ:RVEN) Short Interest Update

Reven Housing Reit Inc (NASDAQ:RVEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:RVEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742. Reven Housing Reit has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.
About Reven Housing Reit
