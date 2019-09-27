Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Restoration Hardware posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

In other news, CAO Glenda M. Citragno sold 4,690 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $820,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,917 shares in the company, valued at $277,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,790 shares of company stock worth $9,872,247 in the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

NYSE:RH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.23. 577,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $175.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

