Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock remained flat at $$23.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 205,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,239. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.16. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 12.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Relx by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 374,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.