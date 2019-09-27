Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Down 29.9% in September

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.14.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,704 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
