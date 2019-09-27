Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Down 29.9% in September

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,704 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.